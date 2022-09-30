Legal cannabis sales begin this weekend in Vermont

Legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and older begin Saturday in Vermont.

The first licenses for adult-use retail cannabis sales were issued on September 14th by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Flora Cannabis in Middlebury. Ceres Med in South Burlington will transition from medical to adult-use cannabis sales. A fourth has been licensed but is not yet ready to open.

Adults over 21 must present a valid ID and can purchase up to one ounce of marijuana.

Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board prioritized review and waived licensing fees for social equity applicants. Such applicants are Black or Hispanic, or from communities that historically have been or had a family member who has been incarcerated for a cannabis-related offense.

