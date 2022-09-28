© 2022
WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
SUNY Plattsburgh to test its emergency notification system

By Pat Bradley
Published September 28, 2022
The State University of New York at Plattsburgh is planning to test its Emergency Notification System Thursday afternoon.

The college will test the system from 1 until 2 p.m. It will use the SUNY NY Alert system, campus email, desktop notification to campus-owned computers and campus outdoor warning sirens.

College officials say that when the sirens are activated a tone will be heard from speakers, designed to be heard only outdoors.

No action will be required but in an emergency the advice is to stop, observe your surroundings for potential danger and seek shelter and additional information.

