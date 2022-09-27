SportsReport: Toronto Blue Jays hold off Yankees

Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as the Cowboys beat the Giants for the 10th time in 11 games. Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards and a 1-yard TD in winning his second straight start. Saquon Barkley scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and Graham Gano added three field goals for the Giants.

Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win. Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven. Judge has now gone six games without a home run. He’ll try again Tuesday night to match the AL mark of 61 set by Maris in 1961. Judge began the day leading all three Triple Crown categories. Toronto won its third straight and increased its lead atop the AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

Bills coordinator Dorsey erupts in close loss to Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is not going to apologize for the passion he has for football and for his players battling in the 90-plus degree South Florida heat. He can, however, appreciate a need to contain his emotions after a video clip showed his volatile eruption in the visitors’ coaches booth following Buffalo's 21-19 loss to Miami on Sunday. Dorsey was shown ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table before trashing his game notes in a 7-second clip captured by CBS. Dorsey says everyone's human, before adding he's going to learn from what happened.

Browns' Garrett injured in one-car accident, status unknown

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains under hospital care after being involved in a one-car accident following practice. The team says Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries but provided no further details on his condition. His agent said Garrett has remained alert and responsive while getting medical attention. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. Troopers found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage. The highway patrol said Garrett and a unidentified female passenger were both transported to a hospital. The crash is still under investigation. Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde

The San Antonio Spurs are planning a trip to Uvalde, Texas next month. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are going to Japan. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are going to Abu Dhabi. The next three weeks around the NBA will be busy with training camps now opening and 70 preseason games set to be played. It's all the warmup act for opening night on Oct. 18.

For Zion, Kawhi, Murray and more, the wait is finally over

It wasn't a surprise that Kawhi Leonard was in the Los Angeles Clippers’ facility on Monday. The news was his attire — he was wearing a basketball uniform. The beginning of training camp marks a long-awaited return to work for some of the league's biggest names who couldn't play because of injuries and other issues. Among those players including Denver’s Jamal Murray, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and the Clippers’ John Wall.

NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective, and will also be a part of the coaching staff for flag game.

Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson endured a career-worst nine three-and-outs Sunday night but he rallied the Denver Broncos past the San Francisco 49ers 11-10. Wilson was the only one of the so-called Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the AFC West to prevail in Week 3. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. Ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were blown out at home 38-10 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. And Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders came up short in a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos visit the Raiders next week.

Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States women routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup. The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-86. The Americans never trailed in any of their five pool games. Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the winless Bosniaks, who were playing in their first World Cup.