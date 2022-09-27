Biodiesel plant in Greenfield begins production

People gathered in Greenfield, Massachusetts earlier today to hail the completion of a renewable energy project that was almost two decades in the making.

Northeast Biodiesel, a Massachusetts-based worker-owned and consumer-owned cooperative, is operating a plant that turns used cooking oil into a fuel for heating systems and engines.

There are currently 8 people employed at the largely automated facility in the Greenfield Industrial Park as production ramps up to 1.75 million gallons of biodiesel a year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lynn Benander, president of Northeast Biodiesel.