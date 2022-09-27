© 2022
News
Northeast Report

Biodiesel plant in Greenfield begins production

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Northeast Biodiesel
Processing tanks inside the Northeast Biodiesel plant in the Greenfield Industrial Park

Used cooking oil is turned into fuel

People gathered in Greenfield, Massachusetts earlier today to hail the completion of a renewable energy project that was almost two decades in the making.

Northeast Biodiesel, a Massachusetts-based worker-owned and consumer-owned cooperative, is operating a plant that turns used cooking oil into a fuel for heating systems and engines.

There are currently 8 people employed at the largely automated facility in the Greenfield Industrial Park as production ramps up to 1.75 million gallons of biodiesel a year.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lynn Benander, president of Northeast Biodiesel.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
