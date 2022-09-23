Tuition rates set for new Vermont State Colleges system

The board of trustees has approved a base tuition rate when the new Vermont State Colleges system launches.

On July 1, 2023, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College will become the Vermont State Colleges system.

The base tuition rate for undergraduate Vermonters at the new college system will be $9,999 per year. Trustees say that reflects a 15 percent decrease from the current average in-state tuition at the three colleges.

The base rate for out-of-state students was set at $19,998.

College officials say current students will have financial aid adjusted for what they say is a net cost of tuition and program fees that are equal to or lower than current costs.

Seventy percent of students who attend the colleges in the new Vermont State Colleges system are from Vermont.