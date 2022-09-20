© 2022
Hinds to resign Senate seat to lead Edward Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate

Published September 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Outgoing Massachusetts state Senator Adam Hinds has been named the new head of the Edward Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston.

Hinds will begin on Monday after serving in the Senate since 2017 in the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden District.

The Institute says Hinds will resign Sunday. It comes after he launched an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor this year.

Hinds, a Democrat, previously worked for a decade in the Middle East for the United Nations.

Democratic State Representative Paul Mark of the 2nd District is running against independent Brendan Phair in November’s general election to replace Hinds.

