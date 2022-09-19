After June mistrial, vehicular manslaughter trial for former MASS MoCA head Thompson finally begins

In July 2018, police say Thompson was involved in a fatal collision between his car and motorcyclist Steven Fortier in North Adams. Thompson’s attorney Timothy Shugrue, who won the September 6th Democratic primary for Berkshire District Attorney, laid out his case to WAMC in June 2019.

“He made an evasive maneuver, the motorcycle hit him on the side of the vehicle, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle and eventually he died,” said Shugrue.

The trial had a false start this June, when an accident involving the bus carrying jurors, lawyers, and court officials led to a mistrial declaration on the first day. Shugrue unsuccessfully moved to have the case dismissed earlier that month. Thompson stepped down in 2020 after more than three decades.