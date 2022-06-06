Motor vehicle collision derails Former MASS MoCA director’s vehicular manslaughter trial

Thompson’s trial for a July 2018 incident that resulted in the death of motorcyclist Steven Fortier was set to begin Monday in Central Berkshire District Court, but a mistrial was declared before the day was out.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, a bus carrying jurors, prosecutors, defense counsel, and court staffers was involved in a collision en route to the scene of the crash. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.

Thompson is represented by Pittsfield attorney Timothy Shugrue, who is running for district attorney in this year’s election. Shugrue unsuccessfully made a motion to dismiss the case on Friday. The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating Monday’s collision.

A new trial date is expected to be set Tuesday.

