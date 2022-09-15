31st Annual "Treatment and Recovery Works" rally held in Albany

A special awards ceremony was held Thursday in Albany to honor those in the addiction recovery field for their dedication to community service.

Representatives of area treatment providers joined local officials at Jennings Landing to recognize individuals who have helped those in the recovery community toward attaining the goal to lead a life that is drug and alcohol-free. The Treatment Works program began in 1991 and networks several support agencies. Democratic state Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th District is a licensed pharmacist. He says the cycles of treatment, recovery and education are uniquely challenging.

“One of the messages I try to continue to share comes from my life as a health professional," said McDonald. "The reality is substance use disorder suffers from the stigma. It's called an addiction, which gives it a criminal justice component. But the truth of the matter is, it's a health issue. And health issues need the proper supports and services. As you know, at the state level, we continue to find ways to drive more resources in these programs. But it's because of the great work of those being recognized today, and even organizations out here, that work is successful.”

The Addictions Care Center of Albany hosted Thursday’s event. Keith Stack is the Center's CEO.

“We learned over the last couple of years, how detrimental isolation is to those of us in recovery," said Stack. "And we need to be out in public, we need to be together, we need to celebrate together Celebrate Recovery. But we also need to send the message that prevention, treatment and recovery works. It's possible for everyone. And we have to drive that message home. And that's really the point of today.”

One of the 10 awardees Dan Whalen describes himself as a "person in long-term recovery."

“I haven't had a drink or drugs since February 23, 2000," Whalen said. "Because of that, I can stand here today. As an active member of society, I can have a job. I can help others. I'm honored today for this award. But this award is not for me. This award is for all the people out here.”

Democratic Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the battle continues.

"To date, in 2022 we've got 80 overdose deaths in this county alone, just this county, which is not a very big county, two dates, roughly 280 documented overdoses in this county," Apple said. "And I'm sure that number now is well over 300. And I'm sure that that death number is well over 80. And that just means that we have more work to do. And a number of years ago, probably eight or nine years ago, back at this point, you know, what law enforcement was doing, we were constantly making arrests, low level arrests, and throwing people in jail, left and right for the drugs that were out there, not recognizing that addiction is a disease, we were over looking at, and looking at the numbers for the arrests. And we changed our methodology on that. We realized, as everybody likes to say, you can't arrest your way out of it."

Apple, Sheriff since 2011, has launched initiatives ranging from partnering with Albany Law School on a new strategy to prevent people from returning to jail, to transforming a cell block in an empty wing of the county jail into transitional housing.