Vermont U.S. Senate candidates meet for their first general election debate

The Democratic and Republican candidates running in Vermont’s U.S. Senate race met for their first debate of the general election Thursday evening, highlighting some sharp differences in their philosophies.

The online investigative newspaper VTDigger began a series of general election debates by bringing together U.S. Senate candidates Peter Welch, the long-time at-large Democratic Congressman, and Republican newcomer Gerald Malloy in Manchester.

The debate began with the candidates being asked what they consider is the key issue facing Vermont. Welch noted while there are a number of important issues, they are outstripped by a central concern.

“The fundamental issue that is essential for all of us to make progress on any of these is saving our democracy. It is under threat. I was there on January 6th. But that threat to democracy, take my word, it is serious.”

Malloy said the primary issue is more basic.

“The answer is the economy and the truth is Washington has given us a 40-year high inflation, a recession, a record high gas prices and a staggering $31 trillion debt. It’s from massive overspending by Congress including my opponent and giving up our oil and gas independence. It’s time for change.”

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, Welch was asked what measures he would take in the Senate to expand abortion access.

“In the House I have already voted for, and we have passed in the House, the Women’s Health Protection Act that would restore reproductive freedom to all women in this nation. In the Senate, if I were there now, I would vote for it and I would vote to end the filibuster if that’s what it took. I will not stop, I will not compromise, on protecting reproductive freedom.”

Moderator Sarah Mearhoff asked Malloy if he would support a nationwide abortion ban as some Republican leaders have proposed.

“I thought per the Constitution that Roe v Wade should be overturned and go to the states," replied Malloy. "That happened. It took 50 years. It went to the states.”

Mearhoff followed up, “Would you vote in favor of...”

“It will never come up," Malloy interrupts, "back up, in my opinion. It’s a state issue.”

“That’s not what federal Republican lawmakers have said," noted Mearhoff. "They have said they would propose such a plan.”

“If it were to somehow come up again, which I really don’t think it will," said Malloy, "but I would look at that. But I believe it belongs at the state.”

“So you’d vote no?” asks Mearhoff.

“I’d have to look at it,” responds Malloy.

“In the case of such a hypothetical federal abortion ban," presses Mearhoff, "do you believe such a ban should include exceptions for cases of rape and incest?”

“It depends on the state law,” states Malloy.

The two candidates were allowed an opportunity to question each other. Malloy used an age-old approach: tying Welch to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Your voting record Mr. Welch has aligned with Nancy Pelosi 99-percent of the time.”

“You left out," lobbed back Welch, "there’s been a lot of times I’ve even voted with Republicans. In fact I’ve worked with Republicans on bipartisan legislation.”

“I’d like to respond to that with a specific example," requested Malloy. "And I have a 100 percent rating with the NRA. Mr. Welch has a zero rating with the NRA, just like Nancy Pelosi has a zero rating with the NRA. This shows that Mr. Welch is more interested in representing Nancy Pelosi than in representing Vermont.”

“It may show I actually care about protecting our kids in schools," declared Welch. "The Second Amendment, I respect it. But you know what, there’s got to be some safeguards to protect our kids.”

The two candidates did agree on one topic. Moderator Mearhoff noted that several readers had submitted questions about the F-35 fighter jets based at the National Guard base at the Burlington International Airport

“Congressman Welch you supported the F-35 program throughout the basing process. Do you maintain that position?”

“I continue to support it," replied Welch, "but I continue to work as hard as I possibly can to mitigate the impact on the community and I’ll continue to do that.”

“Thank you." Mearhoff turns to the Republican candidate. "Mr. Malloy do you believe that the F-35 program should remain at the Burlington airport?”

“I do, said Malloy. "That’s part of our national defense. And I have actually walked up and down Williston Ave and I call that the sound of freedom. If there is concern with the noise I would engage the stakeholders. I would also discuss possible relocation if that was a possibility with the military. But I do support it at this point.”

The Senate seat is open because Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring after eight terms.