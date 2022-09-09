© 2022
Mural festival returns to Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
a colorful mural on the side of a parking garage
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
This mural on the side of a parking garage on Dwight street in downtown Springfield, MA was created by painting panels and then installing these on the structure.

Fresh Paint Springfield is Sept 10-18

A popular public art initiative, the Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival, returns beginning Saturday.

Professional artists will be working daily from September 10-18 to paint seven new murals in the Metro Center, Mason Square, and North End neighborhoods.

There are two paint parties where the public gets a chance for hands-on participation.

New this year is an artists’ talk.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Britt Rhue, Director of the Common Wealth Mural Collaborative and the organizer of Fresh Paint Springfield.

News Fresh Paint SpringfieldCommon Wealth Mural Collaborativepublic art
