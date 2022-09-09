Mural festival returns to Springfield

A popular public art initiative, the Fresh Paint Springfield mural festival, returns beginning Saturday.

Professional artists will be working daily from September 10-18 to paint seven new murals in the Metro Center, Mason Square, and North End neighborhoods.

There are two paint parties where the public gets a chance for hands-on participation.

New this year is an artists’ talk.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Britt Rhue, Director of the Common Wealth Mural Collaborative and the organizer of Fresh Paint Springfield.