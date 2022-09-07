Analysis: Trump will be an issue in the Massachusetts governors race

The field of candidates is set for the November election in Massachusetts.

At the top of their respective statewide tickets as candidates for governor are Democrat Maura Healey, the popular two-term attorney general, and Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

To analyze the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, a political science professor and director of the polling institute at Western New England University.