News
Northeast Report

Analysis: Trump will be an issue in the Massachusetts governors race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
massachusetts
Massachusetts is moving closer to one-party rule as Democrats are poised to takeover the governor's office for the first time since 2014.

As attorney general, Democrat Maura Healey sued Trump more than 100 times, the former president has endorsed Republican Geoff Diehl

The field of candidates is set for the November election in Massachusetts.

At the top of their respective statewide tickets as candidates for governor are Democrat Maura Healey, the popular two-term attorney general, and Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

To analyze the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, a political science professor and director of the polling institute at Western New England University.

