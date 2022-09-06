SportsReport: Frances Tiafoe beats Rafael Nadal, ending his 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments

Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career. He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. This surprise came a day after Nick Kyrgios eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. That makes this the first U.S. Open without either of the top two seeded men reaching the quarterfinals since 2000.

No 4 Clemson overcomes sluggish start, beats Ga Tech 41-10

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets kept it closer than expected much of the way. But they couldn’t overcome two blocked punts, both of which led to short TD runs by Will Shipley. Uiagalelei pulled off the play of the game, avoiding a sack to flip a lateral to Shipley for a first down. Uiagalelei capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that finally finished off the Yellow Jackets.

Analysis: Broncos, Wilson may pay for whitewashing preseason

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson will take his first snap in a game for the Broncos when Denver opens the regular season Monday night in their quarterback's Seattle homecoming. New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is the latest NFL head coach to downplay the preseason. Hackett kept Wilson and most of his other starters on the sideline for the entire preseason. The Packers did that last year and the Rams have been doing it for years. The Broncos acknowledge this could mean they get off to a slow start, but they insist the strategy will pay off later in the season.

QB won: Steelers newcomer Mitch Trubisky is Week 1 starter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will be the starter on Sunday when Pittsburgh begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Cincinnati. Coach Mike Tomlin placed Trubisky’s name atop the depth chart on Monday afternoon, just hours after Trubisky’s teammates selected him as one of Pittsburgh’s five co-captains for the 2022 season. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in free agency over the spring and played well during the preseason despite strong competition from rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph. The Steelers also selected defensive end Cam Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Najee Harris and special teams ace Miles Killebrew as co-captains.

Jets' Wilson works out, still 'possible' to start vs. Ravens

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener. Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery. Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will be under center Sunday against Baltimore.

Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller will always carry fond memories of his brief and successful stint with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won his second Super Bowl last season. The NFL's active sacks leader has put that in the past in having settled in with the Buffalo Bills. Whatever initial doubts Miller had about his decision to leave behind the bright lights of Los Angeles for Buffalo, he's put firmly behind since signing a six-year contract with the Bills in March. Miller's past will meet his present on Thursday, when the Bills travel to play the Rams in the NFL's season-opening game.

Special K: Kody Clemens gets Ohtani for 1st career strikeout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pitching in mop-up duty for the Detroit Tigers, Kody Clemens fanned reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani for his first major league strikeout. The rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Ohtani looking late in Monday night’s 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens froze the two-way phenom with a 68 mph pitch on the outside corner and gave an exuberant strike three call on the mound. Grinning ear to ear, the 26-year-old Clemens tossed the souvenir ball into the dugout for safe keeping and is hoping to get it signed by Ohtani during the final two days of the series. Ohtani hit two home runs earlier in the game.

Judge connects again, hits MLB-best 54th HR, Yanks top Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2. Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill into the second deck in left. The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge also doubled. His latest home run came after Gary Sánchez hit a 473-foot, two-run homer into the left field bleachers off Jameson Taillon in the fifth that tied it at 2.

STAT WATCH: Georgia offense hot from start with 7 TDs in row

Defending national champion Georgia became the second team in 15 seasons to score a touchdown on its first seven possessions against a ranked opponent. The Bulldogs did it in their 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon. According to Sportradar, Florida State is the first winning team in at least 20 years to block an extra point on the final play of the fourth quarter while up one point. The Seminoles beat LSU 24-23. Wisconsin was the first FBS team in four years to have a run, pass and interception return of at least 70 yards in the same game.

No. 3 Alcaraz beats Cilic in 5-set match | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s going to be a U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup of two rising stars when third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 11-seed Jannik Sinner. The 19-year-old Alcaraz was the last to advance in one of the longest nights ever at the Open with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz dropped to his knees when he won the grueling match that lasted nearly four hours and ended around 2:25 a.m. Alcaraz was already the youngest man to reach the fourth round in consecutive U.S. Open since Pete Sampras in 1989 and ’90.