Adirondack college to host some World University Games athletes

Paul Smith’s College will host about 500 athletes who will compete in the upcoming 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid.

Nearly 2,500 athletes from over 600 universities in 50 countries are expected in Lake Placid from January 12th to the 22nd to compete in the games.

Paul Smith’s College announced Tuesday that it had finalized an agreement with the International University Sports Federation to host some of the competitors.

College President Nicholas Hunt-Bull said it’s an opportunity to show off the campus to athletes and organizations across the globe and provide opportunities for faculty and staff.

Paul Smith’s biathletes are expected to compete in the World University Games.