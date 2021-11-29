© 2021
News
All Things Considered

Lake Placid planning for 2023 World University Games continues

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST
Delegation from New York, International University Sports Federation and Lake Placid sign MOU on March 2, 2018
International University Sports Federation (FISU)

Delegation from New York, International University Sports Federation and Lake Placid sign MOU on March 2, 2018

Lake Placid officials are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Winter World University Games following word that the 2021 games have been cancelled.

The organizing committee for the 2021 Winter University Games, the largest winter multi-sport event for collegiate athletes, announced Monday that this year’s games scheduled from December 11th to the 21st in Lucerne, Switzerland are off.

FISA officials say restrictions on international travel following the identification of the COVID-19 Omicron variant left them with no other choice. Ashley Walden, Chief Operating Officer for the 2023 games in Lake Placid, said they are continuing to prepare as planned.

NewsWorld University GamesWinter World University GamesLake Placid
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
