SUNY Plattsburgh students split opinions on student loan forgiveness

Students are returning to college campuses just days after President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness program for federal loans. Some students on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus say they don’t know much about the program. But those who are familiar with the plan are divided.

As President Biden announced a student debt relief plan, he said he was fulfilling a promise made during his campaign.

“We will forgive $10,000 in outstanding federal student loans. In addition, students who come from low-income families which allowed them to qualify to receive a Pell Grant will have their debt reduced $20,000. Both of these targeted actions are for families making under $125,000 a year. You make more than that, you don’t qualify.”

At the State University of New York at Plattsburgh Friday, a number of students said they didn’t know enough about the program to talk about it.

“I don’t really know much about it.....Yeah...I don’t know much about it.”

Those who had some familiarity with the plan were split.

In the Angell College Center’s Cardinal Lounge students studied, chatted or waited for their food orders from the adjacent Tim Horton’s. Education graduate student Kelsey Denton says while the program could potentially help her, she disagrees with the idea.

“I am a student with a lot of loans and I honestly believe it’s my responsibility to pay those back. I know nothing is free. I know other people would be paying for my loans somehow if this does happen and I don’t necessarily agree with that. Do I wish education costs were less expensive? Of course I do but they’re not and this is the decision I made and I know that if I have loan forgiveness others will be paying for that, whether it’s through taxes, we’ll be paying for it somehow.”

Freshman Kaitlyn, who was reluctant to give her last name, is also concerned that the loan forgiveness program could increase taxes and calls the idea frustrating.

“I chose a college based on what would be affordable for me. If I work all summer next summer I should be able to not take out loans next year. I think we as students should have to pick a college based on what we can afford, not that we can afford college because it’s outrageous.”

Speaking near the library, psychology junior Brighton Daniger plans to look into the program.

“I know that there’s like the lower one that’s like $10,000 and then there’s the $20,000 one and there’s certain requirements that have to be met in order to get to both of those. I think it’s a good idea. It’ll help me out a lot and it’ll mean a lot because everything that comes out of my pocket hurts a little bit more. I will apply if I can, but I don’t know when.”

Outside the College Center economics senior Spencer Savage says he’s covered by New York’s Excelsior program and has no college debt.

“I don’t have the burden of debt when I graduate so I feel like I have more freedom, I don’t know, just to live my life kind-of."

"How do you think," asks Pat Bradley, "this is going to affect your career choices and everything when you get out of college?"

"It’ll relive me of pressure from having to get a job just immediately so I have to start paying back, you know," replies Savage. "Because if I had the debt I’d have to start paying back my loans pretty quick. So it gives me time to just plan out and find the right job for me when I graduate.”

President Biden also announced that the student loan payment pandemic pause will end on December 31st.