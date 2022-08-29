Troy in mourning after 14-year-old is gunned down Saturday night

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the City of Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to the area of 151 6th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. where the victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was found with a group at the scene. The teen, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Troy Police Department says a preliminary investigation has determined the boy or the group of individuals may have been specifically targeted in the shooting. Democratic Mayor Patrick Madden said he was "shocked and outraged" by the incident. His office declined to comment further.

In a letter released Sunday morning, Lansingburgh Central School District Superintendent Dr. Antonio W. Abitabile wrote "Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we are not able to release the student’s name at this time." The district website noted that virtual counseling would be available for students. The district did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello, a Republican, says new gun laws recently passed haven't deterred young people from obtaining firearms.

"There's no answers that are going to bring him back," Mantello said. "However, I know our Troy police, us as leaders, and other law enforcement agencies, whether it be federal or state, are trying to work together to tackle gun violence and crime. You know, how these youngsters are getting guns. They're obviously getting them."

Democratic City Councilor Steven Figueroa responded to a request for comment by email, writing in part "I am committed to eradicating gun violence in our city and will continue to work with local government and community partners to do so."

Mantello says police are on the ground, working with youth programs, doing double shifts, paying attention to hotspots, but the violence is not ending.

"This is bigger than us," said Mantello. "And hopefully our state leaders from the governor on down, I've talked about a multi-jurisdictional task force of state, federal, local, coming together to hit some of these hotspots. But there's not one panacea that's going to tackle gun violence and crime. And, you know, I ask our community, if they did see something to please contact the police immediately. See something, say something."

A Troy Police Department spokesman says detectives and evidence technicians continue to pursue several leads. Anyone who may have seen something, or knows something related to the incident is urged to come forward.

No arrests have been announced.