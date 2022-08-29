Senator Schumer visits Adirondacks to highlight federal climate investments

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer was at the Adirondack Loj near Lake Placid Monday to discuss how the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will help address climate issues across New York and the Adirondacks.

The New York Democrat says the Senate has had its most productive session ever, despite having no margin for error, with Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote. He said perhaps the most important part of the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in fighting climate change in history.

“$370 billion will now go to fighting change and securing our clean energy future," said Schumer.

Funds from the Inflation Reduction Act for environmental and clean energy programs are expected to be available as early as this fall.

