Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland

The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year.

An advisory panel is being assembled under a process that is to conclude with a final report due to state lawmakers by January 1, 2024. The effort is being led by the state’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Commissioner Michael Snyder spoke with WAMC’s Jim Levulis.

Snyder: The forest future strategic roadmap initiative project as mandated by Vermont’s general assembly and signed into law by Governor [Phil] Scott is intended to create basically a strategic plan of sorts for the forest economy in Vermont. And it's a reflection of a realization that forests and forestry and the people who own and manage work the lands and make all kinds of goods and services and products from forests are just a really important, large and important part of Vermont's economy, from its culture and in a big way, kind of contributes to what makes Vermont. Farms and forestry working lands being creators of you know what Vermont is. So it's a recognition of the importance of the forest economy. And it's a call to modernize, strengthen, and create a future looking plan to have a forest economy and all of its many benefits well into the future.

Levulis: And are you able to detail maybe the size, the scope and impact of Vermont's forest and that forest economy, you mentioned both rather large.

Snyder: Yeah, Vermont is one of the most heavily forested states, we like to say we're “forest strong” because we're about 75% forested, and that forest land engenders a wide range of benefits and values. So it's big and in terms of the size of forest land at four and a half million acres, 75% of the state. And the forest economy, which includes landowners, foresters, loggers, truckers, sawmills, secondary manufacturers, artisanal wood crafts folk, and related recreation businesses in some ways. Just the forest products, part of that is about $1.5 billion of annual economic activity in Vermont, and some 10,000 jobs, good paying real jobs, kind of the cornerstone of economies in rural places, and has given us much over a really long period. As I say, has made Vermont look like Vermont and feel like Vermont function like Vermont. And it's also a recognition here that so that's really important. It's also threatened, threatened by climate change by globalization, the marketplace, the pandemic has certainly put a light on our vulnerabilities. And it shows us that this growing sense that if we’re really careful and we think about it, we can keep forests as forests by having a local intelligent, ecologically based approach to forest management and stewardship in an economic way that provides for outdoor recreation, tourism, clean water, flood resilience, carbon sequestration and storage, biodiversity, connectivity and habitat. So it's a really good deal. We're really benefiting from what forests provide in a place like Vermont, and this is forward looking to say, let's make sure that all continues. Do we have the legal, the economic, and the institutional frameworks in place to ensure forests continue. And we're betting that one of the best ways to keep forests forests well into the future is to have local economies based on the forest and a local intelligence of how to work with forests sustainably and conservatively.

Levulis: And will this strategic roadmap include both public and private forest land?

Snyder: Yes in as much as public and private forest lands contribute to the forest economy. It's a stakeholder engagement process of strategic planning process for, I'd say, taking stock of what we have, which includes forests, and that includes private lands and public lands of various types. And then it includes forest businesses. And I think the focus, it will tend to be on those businesses as an economic strategic plan. But it's all based on this land base, and the owners that make decisions about the land. And so yes, it would also need to be mindful of the realities of land ownership, private property rights and multiple demands and multiple needs that we ask of our lands, they be public or private.

Levulis: And I understand the advisory panel that's going to help to put together this roadmap will encompass a lot of those industries, a lot of those interests that you mentioned recreation, logging, trucking, that sort of thing, correct?

Snyder: Yes, it's kind of a supply chain or value chain is how we think of it from the land to finished product and all the connecting points and this kind of a web of connections. The forest economy in Vermont, and it's like this in any place that has a rural forest economy, there is a complex web of connections and interactions among many different businesses, and service providers. And it all starts with the land and the landowners.

Levulis: And has anything like this been done in the past for Vermont? Do you have an existing roadmap or plan that you, your department has been working off of?

Snyder: Yes, and no. Yes, in that we have a statewide forest action plan that our department creates. That it considers desired future conditions of forest health and integrity and local culture of forestry. So our forest action plan is big and broad, and it’s heavy to forest health and forest resource considerations. We've also done many other economic plans with our working lands enterprise initiative, in particular has funded a significant work into the forest economy of Vermont making recommendations. That's I don't know that’s seven, eight-years-old now. We've done other more detailed economic assessments, there's been many efforts, lots of work, particularly over the last 10-12 years, recognizing the importance of forests in the forest economy, and growing threats to both forests and forest economy. There have been a number of reports and studies and guides. In fact, we began with this legislation thinking okay, another plan. We've done a lot of plans, let's do some implementation. And this is really actually intended to say, “Alright, we've done all that planning, we have all these diversity of plans and approaches that have been in lists of recommendations, let's dust them all off, run them through the new lens of post-pandemic, the reality of climate change, the reality of diversity, equity inclusion, and let's modernize and so let's put it all together.” So what I would say is, yes, we've done bits and pieces and fits and starts over a really long period of time, actually. And more recently, we've come to realize that we have a new opportunity. And some legislators, frankly, saw that for agriculture and food systems in Vermont, there was a strategic plan put together some years ago called the Vermont farm to plate. And as a network and as a strategic plan. And this was envisioned as analogous to that. They said literally, why don't we have this for the forest economy, when they started to hear about pressures and threats to logging and sawmills and kilns and that sort of thing, those sorts of businesses? They said, well, why don't we do something like that? So in a way, it's yes, we've written a lot of plans, we've done a lot of studies. And we've implemented a lot of those things, and continue to and this is more of a, let's step back and take the big picture view and really have a forward looking this is this sort of forced future roadmap, ideas, kind of bring all that stuff together? What's still relevant, what should we give up on? Or it makes no sense anymore? What are the new ideas? And let's bring a big tent of people together to help do this over 18 months.

