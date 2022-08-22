SportsReport: Yankees top Blue Jays; Orioles best Red Sox

In baseball news, the Yankees topped the Blue Jays, 4-2, the Orioles bested the Red Sox, 5-3, and the Padres outscored the Nationals, 2-1. Meanwhile on Sunday, On Sunday, at Citizens Bank Park in his major league debut, Nate Fisher issued a denial to Philadelphia Phillies hitters. Fisher sparkled in pitching three scoreless innings, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs, and the New York Mets rallied past Philadelphia 10-9.

A new statue in downtown Williamsport, Pennsylvania was unveiled, featuring former President George W. Bush, one of the town’s most notable visitors to come to the annual Little League World Series. The Republican was the first and only sitting president to visit the series during his time in office.

In NFL Preseason action, the NY Giants beat Cincinnati 25-22 and Philadelphia squeaked by Cleveland 21-20. The preseason continues, with Jets facing off against the Falcons tonight at 8 p.m. in New Jersey. Urban Meyer is returning to Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. The network announced Meyer is rejoining the show he was part of for its first two seasons.

And NBA hall of famer Dennis Rodman says he has permission to travel to Russia as he attempts to secure the release of fellow basketball star Brittney Griner. Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian jail for drug possession earlier this month. Her lawyers have filed an appeal and there are understood to be separate talks underway over a possible prisoner swap. But Rodman told NBC this weekend that he plans to make a trip of his own to negotiate the Olympic champion’s release.