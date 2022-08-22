City proposes to add more areas to Court Square Urban Renewal Plan

After three years of work, a new blueprint has been drawn to guide development in a large area of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Court Square Urban Renewal Plan, which was first created more than 50 years ago, has been updated to encompass a larger area.

New additions are the Worthington Street area where buildings were heavily damaged in a gas explosion in 2012 and the Roderick Ireland Courthouse which the state is considering replacing.

The Springfield City Council is holding public hearing tonight about the new plan.

