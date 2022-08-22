© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

City proposes to add more areas to Court Square Urban Renewal Plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
skyline of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts
WAMC
/
A larger area of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts would become part of the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan under a proposal being considered by the City Council.

After three years of work, a new blueprint has been drawn to guide development in a large area of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Court Square Urban Renewal Plan, which was first created more than 50 years ago, has been updated to encompass a larger area.

New additions are the Worthington Street area where buildings were heavily damaged in a gas explosion in 2012 and the Roderick Ireland Courthouse which the state is considering replacing.

The Springfield City Council is holding public hearing tonight about the new plan.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Amanda Pham, Executive Director of the Springfield Redevelopment Authority.

Tags

News downtown SpringfieldCourt SquareSpringfield City Council
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill