Research funding at UVM exceeds a quarter-billion dollars

Research funding at the University of Vermont has exceeded $250 million.

UVM officials say researchers at the college brought $250.1 million in research funding to the college during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. It was an 8.3 percent increase from the $231 million raised the previous fiscal year.

More than 40 awards of $1 million or more were received by faculty. The Larner College of Medicine received over $108 million in funding; 52 percent of the total 798 research awards received in fiscal 2022.

The National Science Foundation Higher Education Research and Development survey ranks UVM 85th among 415 public research universities in the country.