Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law
It will help the state achieve its 2050 carbon reduction targets
Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law.
The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy.
Climate activists celebrated the new law.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ben Hellerstein, State Director of Environment Massachusetts.