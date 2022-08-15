© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts has a significant new clean energy and climate law

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
Three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand off Block Island, R.I., in 2016. The Biden administration is pushing for a sharp increase in offshore wind energy development along the East Coast.
It will help the state achieve its 2050 carbon reduction targets

Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed four climate bills into law.

The most recent was signed last week. The Republican governor said it should help Massachusetts continue its successful efforts to obtain more renewable energy.

Climate activists celebrated the new law.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ben Hellerstein, State Director of Environment Massachusetts.

