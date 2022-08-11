© 2022
Drone training for first responders at UVM

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
UVM drone training
photo provided
/
University of Vermont
First responders participate in drone training at the University of Vermont

Emergency responders and managers participated in a FEMA-funded drone training program at the University of Vermont this week.

Hosted by the University of Vermont Spatial Analysis Lab, 15 public safety, firefighting, emergency management, search and rescue, and agriculture and natural resource personnel spent two days learning about the technology and how to interpret drone data.

The workshop is intended to be a model for similar trainings across the country in how drones can be used in disaster response and recovery.

