Drone training for first responders at UVM

Emergency responders and managers participated in a FEMA-funded drone training program at the University of Vermont this week.

Hosted by the University of Vermont Spatial Analysis Lab, 15 public safety, firefighting, emergency management, search and rescue, and agriculture and natural resource personnel spent two days learning about the technology and how to interpret drone data.

The workshop is intended to be a model for similar trainings across the country in how drones can be used in disaster response and recovery.