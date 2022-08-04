Judge denies DA's appeal in case involving activist

A judge has denied an appeal by the Saratoga County District Attorney’s office in a case involving a prominent Black Lives Matter organizer and Schenectady city school board member stemming from a July 2021 protest in downtown Saratoga Springs.

District Attorney Karen Heggen filed the appeal to reinstate charges against Jamaica Miles, who was among activists arrested weeks after the demonstration on the eve of the summer racing season.

Miles was initially charged with disorderly conduct and false imprisonment following a complaint from a driver who told authorities protesters were blocking his car.

A Saratoga Springs city court judge in January dismissed the disorderly conduct charge. At the time, Republican DA Heggen said there was “little question” the evidence presented constituted disorderly conduct, noting to WAMC the judge’s consideration of the defendant’s background and other factors.

This week, Fulton County Judge Chad Brown denied Heggen’s appeal, writing prosecution of the case would result in an injustice.

Judge Chad Brown wrote:

“Although another court may have decided this matter differently, this Court concludes that City Court considered collectively as well as individually the appropriate factors and could properly determine that, based upon all the circumstances presented, prosecution or conviction of this particular defendant upon the subject informations would result in an injustice.”

