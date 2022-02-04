© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM and WAMK 90.9 FM are currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
News

Saratoga DA appeals dismissal of charges against activist

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST
Jamaica Miles (center) speaks after turning herself in on September 9th, 2021 on charges stemming from a July 14th protest in Saratoga Springs
Lucas Willard/WAMC
/
Jamaica Miles (center) speaks after turning herself in on September 9th, 2021 on charges stemming from a July 14th protest in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen has appealed a city judge’s decision last month to dismiss charges against a prominent Capital Region activist stemming from a protest in Saratoga Springs last summer.

The Republican DA claims the court’s decision is based “not as much on the facts of the case involving” Jamaica Miles’ actions on July 14, 2021.

Miles and others at the Black Lives Matter protest were arrested in September, following a complaint from a driver who told authorities protesters were blocking him from driving. Miles faced charges of disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

Heggen says the judge’s dismissal is about Miles’ background and community involvement, adding that she is concerned it sends the wrong message.

“I am concerned that this decision sends the wrong message that someone can violate the law and stop traffic, but if you have a background with involvement in your community and family, that can sway a court to dismiss the charges against you,” Heggen said in a statement Friday. “I believe this may invite others to do the same in the future.”

Miles, who is Schenectady School Board member, has praised the judge’s decision.

Tags

NewsSaratoga County District Attorney Karen HeggenJamaica MilesBlack Lives Matter