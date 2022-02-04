Saratoga DA appeals dismissal of charges against activist

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen has appealed a city judge’s decision last month to dismiss charges against a prominent Capital Region activist stemming from a protest in Saratoga Springs last summer.

The Republican DA claims the court’s decision is based “not as much on the facts of the case involving” Jamaica Miles’ actions on July 14, 2021.

Miles and others at the Black Lives Matter protest were arrested in September, following a complaint from a driver who told authorities protesters were blocking him from driving. Miles faced charges of disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

Heggen says the judge’s dismissal is about Miles’ background and community involvement, adding that she is concerned it sends the wrong message.

“I am concerned that this decision sends the wrong message that someone can violate the law and stop traffic, but if you have a background with involvement in your community and family, that can sway a court to dismiss the charges against you,” Heggen said in a statement Friday. “I believe this may invite others to do the same in the future.”

Miles, who is Schenectady School Board member, has praised the judge’s decision.