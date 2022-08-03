Burlington residents urged to reduce energy consumption during hot weather

The Burlington Electric Department has issued a Defeat the Peak alert for Thursday, encouraging customers to reduce electric usage during peak demand.

The program, which began in 2017, asks Burlington residents to reduce energy usage between 5 and 7 p.m. when unusually hot weather is predicted.

The utility suggests waiting to use large appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers; turning off nonessential lights; avoid charging electric vehicles and delaying any discretionary electric consumption until after 7 p.m.

Burlington Electric says a significant portion of its costs are determined by how much energy is used during the summer peak.