Inaugural 518 Common Unity Cup aims to bring Schenectady together for five-week sports series

During the month of August, the City of Schenectady will host the inaugural 518 Common Unity Cup.

The five-week, five-location, five-sport tournament kicks off on Tuesday, August 2nd at Jerry Burrell Park.

The summer sports series is part of the National Night Out and aims to build connections between city residents and law enforcement.

A number of private and non-profit organizations are part of the event, along with the City of Schenectady, city police department, county sheriff’s office, and city school district.

The idea for the month-long tournament came from William Rivas, Executive Director of the non-profit youth-focused organization C.O.C.O.A. House and co-founder of the group Save Our Streets.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Rivas about the upcoming series of events, which he says is designed to bring all community members together.

Events will be held:

