Grants awarded to study water quality in Lake Champlain and Mirror Lake

The Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College has received two grants to study water quality in Lake Champlain and in Mirror Lake.

The first grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program will be used to gather data from waterbodies in the Lake Champlain Basin to determine what is driving sodium and chloride levels in the waters. Scientists hope it will help determine the extent of road salt pollution in waterways.

The second grant will be used to study the effectiveness of new stormwater upgrades in Lake Placid. The village is upgrading its sewer and stormwater systems, and scientists will assess if the improvements reduce runoff into Mirror Lake.