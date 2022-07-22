© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Grants awarded to study water quality in Lake Champlain and Mirror Lake

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
Mirror Lake in Lake Placid NY
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, NY

The Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College has received two grants to study water quality in Lake Champlain and in Mirror Lake.

The first grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program will be used to gather data from waterbodies in the Lake Champlain Basin to determine what is driving sodium and chloride levels in the waters. Scientists hope it will help determine the extent of road salt pollution in waterways.

The second grant will be used to study the effectiveness of new stormwater upgrades in Lake Placid. The village is upgrading its sewer and stormwater systems, and scientists will assess if the improvements reduce runoff into Mirror Lake.

Tags

News road saltAdirondacks Road SaltRoad Salt ReductionRoad Salt MonitorsRandy Preston Road Salt Reduction ActAdirondack Road Salt Reduction Task ForceLake Placid InfrastructureMirror Lake
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More