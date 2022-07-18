© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Blue-green algae blooms return to regional shorelines

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
Blue-green algae bloom (file)
Lake Champlain Basin Program/Larry Dupont
/
Blue-green algae blooms on Lake Champlain (file)

The Vermont Department of Health is warning that potentially hazardous cyanobacteria blooms are reappearing in regional waterbodies.

Health officials say cyanobacteria blooms are occurring on more waterbodies and beaches as the weather warms and it’s important to know what they look like.

Cyanobacteria are microorganisms that are a natural part of freshwater ecosystems but they can multiply quickly, creating blooms along shorelines that are usually green or blue-green. The water may look like pea soup or spilled paint, but can be other colors and consistencies.

The blue-green algae can produce toxins harmful to humans and animals.

All four Burlington beaches were closed Sunday due to blue-green algae blooms. Two reopened on Monday.

Tags

News CyanobacteriaBlue-Green AlgaeAlgae BloomAlgae BloomsVermont Algae Blooms
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More