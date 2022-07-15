Resolution opposing Eversource pipeline project on Springfield City Council agenda

Political opposition is mounting to a plan by Eversource to build a new underground high pressure natural gas pipeline in western Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, members of the Springfield legislative delegation sent a letter to a state regulatory agency declaring their opposition to the project that entails building a 5-mile pipeline between Longmeadow and Springfield.

On Monday, the Springfield City Council will take up a resolution opposing the pipeline.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.