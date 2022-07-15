© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Resolution opposing Eversource pipeline project on Springfield City Council agenda

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
Lederman_prez.jpg
screenshot
/
Focus Springfield
At-large City Councilor Jesse Lederman presides over the June 6, 2022 Springfield City Council meeting -- the first since he became president of the body following the resignation on June 1, 2022 of Marcus Williams.

An underground high-pressure natural gas pipeline is proposed from Longmeadow to Springfield

Political opposition is mounting to a plan by Eversource to build a new underground high pressure natural gas pipeline in western Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, members of the Springfield legislative delegation sent a letter to a state regulatory agency declaring their opposition to the project that entails building a 5-mile pipeline between Longmeadow and Springfield.

On Monday, the Springfield City Council will take up a resolution opposing the pipeline.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman.

