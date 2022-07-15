© 2022
Berkshire DA: sedative that can increase overdose risk has been found in local opioids

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
800px-Xylazine.svg.png
Vaccinationist
/
Xylazine on PubChem, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45601497
Skeletal formula of xylazine

The Berkshire District Attorney is warning about the presence of a dangerous sedative in the supply of local street drugs.

The Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream at Brandeis University has found an uptick in Western Massachusetts opioid samples containing the sedative Xylazine, normally used in veterinary medicine.

“There's a greater risk of overdose because of over sedation, decreased consciousness, low blood pressure, slowed heart rate and reduced breathing,” said DA spokesperson Andy McKeever.

While 12 out of 33 samples tested in 2021 contained Xylazine, 10 of 42 samples tested positive in 2022.

While Narcan does not reverse the effects of the drug, it should still be used in any situation involving an opioid overdose.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
