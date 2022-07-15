Berkshire DA: sedative that can increase overdose risk has been found in local opioids

The Massachusetts Drug Supply Data Stream at Brandeis University has found an uptick in Western Massachusetts opioid samples containing the sedative Xylazine, normally used in veterinary medicine.

“There's a greater risk of overdose because of over sedation, decreased consciousness, low blood pressure, slowed heart rate and reduced breathing,” said DA spokesperson Andy McKeever.

While 12 out of 33 samples tested in 2021 contained Xylazine, 10 of 42 samples tested positive in 2022.

While Narcan does not reverse the effects of the drug, it should still be used in any situation involving an opioid overdose.