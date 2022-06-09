© 2022
Berkshire DA warns community: your cocaine might have fentanyl in it

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
The door of the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Echoing a similar call from Schenectady Police, the Berkshire District Attorney is warning that cocaine and other drugs in the county might contain high levels of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

DA Andrea Harrington says drug users in the Berkshires might be ingesting more than they bargained for, with potentially lethal consequences.

“We had a number of overdoses that occurred in Pittsfield towards the middle to the end of May for individuals who believed that they were consuming cocaine, and it turned out that there was fentanyl within those particular drugs,” Harrington told WAMC.

Residents looking for more information on overdose prevention can find it from groups like the Berkshire Overdose Addiction Prevention Collaborative. Recently released public health data showed an almost 9% rise in overdose deaths in Massachusetts in 2021, with Pittsfield among state hotspots. Fentanyl was present in 93 percent of deaths where a toxicology report was available.

