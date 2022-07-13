Pittsfield recognizes Berkshire County Head Start Executive Director Westbrook as Commonwealth Heroine

Brett Westbrook is the executive director of Berkshire County Head Start – as well as a newly anointed member of the Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2022.

“We first met and worked with each other when you were at Berkshire Children and Families, now 18 Degrees, as a program director, and I was here in with Pittsfield Community Connection, and I got to see firsthand how, I guess it's the, I don't know, the definition of heroine and unsung hero, just all the work that you were doing day in and day out in the community with kids who need it most, with families that needed the attention the most. And you were doing it so skillfully. So it was no surprise to me that you were tapped to then lead Head Start- What, more than 300 kids, more than 100 employees?” said Democratic State Senator Adam Hinds. “This past week in the Senate, we did a bill on childcare, and I was just kind of whispering that, you know, the crisis of childcare is real. And Brett is on the front lines of that, in terms of what it means for workforce, what it means for pay, and on and on, and the affordability, and more. And so for all of those reasons, when it was time for us to make a nomination, it was a no brainer for Representative [Tricia] Farley-Bouvier and I to put your name forward and you was the first one that came to mind to be honest, it's, it really is tremendous.”

The Commonwealth Heroine distinction is awarded by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, a state agency created in 1998 to promote equality for women in the state.

“Unsung heroines are women who don't always make the news, but are those who truly make a difference," said city council President Peter Marchetti. "They are women who use their time, talent, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others, positively impacting their neighborhoods, towns, and cities. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators who serve without expectation of recognition or gratitude. These women are the glue that binds a community together. Pittsfield is grateful for Brett’s selfless service and is proud to have her as part of our community.”

Standing in for the absent Mayor Linda Tyer, Marchetti read out a proclamation.

“Whereas Brett Westbrook has been named the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women as one of their Commonwealth Heroines for the Class of 2022," he proclaimed. "Brett is the executive director of Berkshire County Head Start, serving more than 350 children by providing evidence based preschool curriculum to assist children with their developing socially, cognitively, physically, and emotionally, while fostering a positive self-image and love for learning that will help them succeed in their program and academics and later in life. And whereas throughout her time with Berkshire County Head Start, Brett has consistently met and exceeded challenges presented to her, including guiding this crucial program through uncertain times during the height of the pandemic.”

Before Westbrook took over as Berkshire County Head Start’s executive director in 2018, she was a program manager at the Family Resource Center of the Berkshires.

“Outside her agency, Brett is seen as a strong community leader who volunteers her time to various organizations, including Mayor Tyer’s Advisory Council for the American Rescue Plan, Community Development Advisory Committee at Greylock Credit Union, Department of Transitional Assistance Advisory Committee, Strategic Planning for BCAC and the DCF Advisory Committee. Brett has previously served as a mentor for the Rites of Passage and the Empowerment Program, and as a committee member for the Berkshire Compact for Education Committee,” said Marchetti.

Westbrook kept her own comments succinct.

“Thank you, everyone. I do not have a speech," she told the city council. "I'm actually very embarrassed because I do like to just kind of stay under the radar, but thank you guys so much. I just feel really blessed to give back to the city. The city gave a lot to me and my family when I came here, which is kind of why I'm in this service work. So I really appreciate all that you all do, and allowing time for me to be recognized. And again, I just am really, really grateful. Thank you so much.”

The Head Start program, which offers preschool, food, transportation, and educational resources to kids between 2 and 5, was founded in 1965 as a component of President Johnson’s War on Poverty. The Berkshire chapter opened in 1976.

