Saratoga County Chamber President says 2022 tourism season off to great start

Though the pandemic may still be altering some plans, travelers are on the move for a summer getaway.

In Saratoga Springs, fans are packing SPAC, Saratoga Race Course is preparing to kick off its summer meet on Thursday, and the downtown is bustling with window-shoppers.

For an update on the state of this summer’s tourist season from a business perspective, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus.