© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Saratoga County Chamber President says 2022 tourism season off to great start

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Logo for Saratoga County Chamber
Logo for Saratoga County Chamber

Though the pandemic may still be altering some plans, travelers are on the move for a summer getaway.

In Saratoga Springs, fans are packing SPAC, Saratoga Race Course is preparing to kick off its summer meet on Thursday, and the downtown is bustling with window-shoppers.

For an update on the state of this summer’s tourist season from a business perspective, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus.

Tags

News Todd ShimkusSaratoga Countysummer tourismSaratoga Springs
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard