Governor makes appointments to Department of Financial Regulation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT
Kevin Gaffney and Emily Brown
Vermont Governor's office
/
Commissioner Kevin Gaffney (left) and Deputy Commissioner Emily Brown

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has named a Department of Financial Regulation commissioner.

The department that oversees the state’s banking, insurance, securities and captive insurance sectors gained prominence during the pandemic when then-Commissioner Michael Pieciak provided weekly virus tracking data and trends.

Pieciak left the department in May. Kevin Gaffney, who has been serving as interim commissioner, was appointed Commissioner on Friday. Governor Scott also appointed Emily Brown as Deputy Commissioner of Insurance. She has been leading initiatives at the Department to review the state’s health insurance industry.

