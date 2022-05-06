© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Outgoing Financial Regulation Commissioner announces run for Vermont state treasurer

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Michael Pieciak
Mike for Vermont
/
Michael Pieciak

Vermont’s outgoing Commissioner of Financial Regulation is running for state treasurer.

At the end of April, Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak would leave the state’s consumer watchdog agency on May 16 to “pursue other opportunities.”

Pieciak announced Friday that he is running for state treasurer, two days after incumbent Democrat Beth Pearce said she will not run for re-election due to health reasons after nearly 12 years in the role.

