Connecticut motorcyclist dead after collision with car in Great Barrington Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT
A 68-year-old Connecticut resident is dead after a motor vehicle collision in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Monday.

Great Barrington Police say a car driven by 22-year-old Pittsfielder Tandoh Devine was turning across Main Street into the Bistro Box driveway when the yet-unidentified motorcyclist collided with it.

He was flown to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The incident is under investigation by state and local officials. Witnesses are asked to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306.

