Office of Special Investigation to examine Saranac Lake shooting

The New York Attorney General’s office is now investigating the death of a man shot by Saranac Lake police officers on Wednesday.

Saranac Lake village police officers Aaron Sharlow and Gabrielle Beebe, identified by Chief Darin Perrotte, responded to reports of a stabbing and a man with a knife at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue.

The attorney general says Joshua De’Miguel Kavota allegedly lunged at Beebe with a knife and Sharlow shot him. Kavota was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center where he died.

Under state law, the Office of Special Investigation examines all incidents where a police officer may have caused the death of an individual.