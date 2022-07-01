© 2022
Office of Special Investigation to examine Saranac Lake shooting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
Saranac Lake sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Saranac Lake welcome sign

The New York Attorney General’s office is now investigating the death of a man shot by Saranac Lake police officers on Wednesday.

Saranac Lake village police officers Aaron Sharlow and Gabrielle Beebe, identified by Chief Darin Perrotte, responded to reports of a stabbing and a man with a knife at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue.

The attorney general says Joshua De’Miguel Kavota allegedly lunged at Beebe with a knife and Sharlow shot him. Kavota was taken to the Adirondack Medical Center where he died.

Under state law, the Office of Special Investigation examines all incidents where a police officer may have caused the death of an individual.

