New York State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Saranac Lake

The New York State Attorney General is investigating after Saranac Lake Village Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation at a convenience store this morning.

New York State Police say the incident happened at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say two members of the village police force responded to the shop for a reported stabbing and encountered a man armed with a knife.

Police say one of the officers fired their service weapon, striking and killing the man, who was not identified.

The stabbing victim was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake with non-life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.