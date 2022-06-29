© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gov. Hochul, LG Delgado projected to win New York Democratic Party primary; Rep. Zeldin takes four-way GOP race
News
All Things Considered

New York State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Saranac Lake

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Saranac Lake sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Saranac Lake welcome sign

The New York State Attorney General is investigating after Saranac Lake Village Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation at a convenience store this morning.

New York State Police say the incident happened at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say two members of the village police force responded to the shop for a reported stabbing and encountered a man armed with a knife.

Police say one of the officers fired their service weapon, striking and killing the man, who was not identified.

The stabbing victim was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake with non-life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

Tags

News Saranac LakeSaranac Lake shootingSaranac Lake Village Police
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley