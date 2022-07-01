New airline begins flights at Plattsburgh International Airport

A new airline has begun flights between Plattsburgh and Philadelphia.

Tennessee-based Contour Airlines began flights Friday and will offer 12 weekly trips to Philadelphia. There will be two non-stop round trips daily, except Tuesdays and Saturdays, which will have one flight.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says the new flights reflect the strength of the airport as a travel hub for business, personal, and Canadian travelers.

“In the last few years we have proved, we all proved, that this airport is a strong market for direct non-stop jet service to a hub to the south.”

Contour flies 30-passenger jets and partners with American Airlines.