New York judge strikes down Albany's "good cause" eviction law

A New York State Supreme Court judge has struck down Albany’s “good cause” eviction law.

Legislation approved by the Common Council and signed by Albany Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan last year requires landlords to demonstrate “good cause” to evict tenants and prohibits annual rent increases of more than five percent, when such a hike could be interpreted as being implemented to circumvent eviction laws.

A suit against the law, one of the first in the state, was brought by local landlords.

10th Ward City Councilor Owusu Anane called the ruling a “slap in the face” for tenants and said he would work to appeal the decision.

“This outcome demonstrates why the state needs to act on this critical issue. We are in this together in this pandemic. We have to protect those who are marginalized those who are vulnerable among us," said Anane.

WAMC has reached to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s office for comment.

Republican State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt called the judge’s decision Thursday “good news for private property and free enterprise” and called for similar laws to be struck down across New York.

