Vermont governor appoints first woman to serve as state attorney general

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
Former Vermont Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young
Vermont Agency of Administration
/
Former Vermont Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young has been appointed Vermont Attorney General

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has named Susanne Young the state’s new attorney general.

The Republican said Wednesday he’s appointing former deputy attorney general and secretary of administration Susanne Young to the post.

She will fill the remaining six months of former Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s term. He left June 20th to take a job in the private sector.

Governor Scott noted that Young will be the first woman to serve as the state’s Attorney General. Her appointment is effective July 5th.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond has assumed the duties of Attorney General in the interim.

