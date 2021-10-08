Vermont Agency of Administration Secretary announces retirement

A long serving Vermont government administrator will retire next month.

Governor Phil Scott announced Friday that Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young plans to retire after 40 years in state government.

Her roles have included positions in Governor Jim Douglas’ administration and as a deputy attorney general to state Attorney General Bill Sorrell.

Young has led the Agency of administration for the past five years, responsible for government operations and finance.

A member of Governor Scott’s senior staff, she will retire on November 6th.