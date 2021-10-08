© 2021
Vermont Agency of Administration Secretary announces retirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
Vermont Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young
Vermont Agency of Administration
/
Vermont Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young

A long serving Vermont government administrator will retire next month.

Governor Phil Scott announced Friday that Agency of Administration Secretary Susanne Young plans to retire after 40 years in state government.

Her roles have included positions in Governor Jim Douglas’ administration and as a deputy attorney general to state Attorney General Bill Sorrell.

Young has led the Agency of administration for the past five years, responsible for government operations and finance.

A member of Governor Scott’s senior staff, she will retire on November 6th.

