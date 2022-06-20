© 2022
WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, is currently experiencing technical issues. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Vermont Attorney General spends last day in office

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan worked his last day in state government on Monday.

Having previously said he would not run for re-election, Donovan announced earlier this month that he would leave early to take a job in the private sector.

The Democrat in office since 2017 said his last day was been much like any other: making decisions on cases and working until the end of the day. Donovan will begin working Tuesday for the California-based entertainment technology company Roblox.

“What really resonated to me about Roblox was its values," Donovan told WAMC Monday. "It talks about safety and civility and a place where people can be creative and be who they want to be. And that sounded a lot like Vermont to me.”

Donovan will work from Vermont as the company’s Director of Public Policy and U.S. State Strategies.

