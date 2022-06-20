Vermont Attorney General spends last day in office

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan worked his last day in state government on Monday.

Having previously said he would not run for re-election, Donovan announced earlier this month that he would leave early to take a job in the private sector.

The Democrat in office since 2017 said his last day was been much like any other: making decisions on cases and working until the end of the day. Donovan will begin working Tuesday for the California-based entertainment technology company Roblox.

“What really resonated to me about Roblox was its values," Donovan told WAMC Monday. "It talks about safety and civility and a place where people can be creative and be who they want to be. And that sounded a lot like Vermont to me.”

Donovan will work from Vermont as the company’s Director of Public Policy and U.S. State Strategies.

