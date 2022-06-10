Vermont Attorney General stepping down before his term ends

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, who is not running for re-election, announced Friday he will leave office this month to take a job in the private sector.

Donovan, who has been attorney general since 2017, will step down June 20th.

The Democrat is taking a job as Director of Public Policy and U.S. State Strategies for Roblox. Donovan will work from Vermont for the San Mateo, California-based entertainment technology company.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond will assume the duties of the Attorney General until the governor appoints a replacement. Candidates are already running for the post in November’s election.

