Marine patrol officers remind boaters to be aware of divers removing aquatic invasive species

As New York ramps up efforts remove aquatic invasive species from bodies of water, including the Eurasian Watermilfoil, marine patrol officers are reminding boaters to be aware of divers at work.

While divers are at work removing invasive plants, workers will put up a brightly colored flag, and other boaters can be issued a ticket if they fail to use caution around the sites. Matthew Ball is a deputy with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Navigation patrol.

"Other boaters are supposed to operate within a safe manner. (Driving) less than 5 miles an hour or no wake and stay 500 feet away from where the dive flag is positioned. So, typically that's what they should be looking for," Ball said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now requiring motorized boat users obtain certification that they have cleaned, drained, and dried their equipment each time they launch into a new body of water in the Adirondack Park, and within 10 miles of the Blue Line.

