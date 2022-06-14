SportsReport: Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics for 3-2 finals lead

NBA FINALS:

Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead.

Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists but the all-time 3-point leader’s NBA-record streak of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3 ended along with his NBA-best run of 233 consecutive games with a 3 between regular season and playoffs combined.

Game 6 is on Thursday.

Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff.

Buckner has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA’s youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

The Memphis Grizzlies are keeping coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history. The Grizzlies have signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension. Terms weren’t disclosed. Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities say they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat. Harrell has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

MLB:

Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2. Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention.

Elsewhere in the majors:

Byron Buxton belted his 18th home run, Chris Archer delivered another steady pitching performance and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-2. Buxton, fresh off an American League player of the week award, hit a two-run shot off Chris Flexen in the first inning. It was his fourth home run in five games against Seattle this season. Taylor Trammell homered for the Mariners, and Ty France knocked in a run with an infield single.

Alex Wood pitched four-hit ball over six innings for his first win in more than a month, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2. Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth and Brandon Crawford doubled in a pair, lifting the Giants to their fourth straight win and sixth in eight games. Austin Slater walked twice and scored twice.

Brandon Drury hit a tying three-run homer in the fifth inning, Mike Moustakas added a go-ahead single in the sixth and the Cincinnati Reds rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Monday night. Drury’s 12th home run came off Merrill Kelly and tied it at 4. The next inning, Matt Reynolds beat out an infield hit, stole second and scored when Moustakas dropped a broken-bat blooper down the right-field line.

Yu Darvish pitched a season-high eight innings of five-hit ball, Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking single and Eric Hosmer had a two-run double to cap a three-run eighth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1. Darvish, pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since the Cubs traded him to the Padres as the centerpiece of a seven-player trade on Dec. 29, 2020, didn’t allow a runner past second base after Yan Gomes hit a home run in the second. The Padres won for the fifth time in their last seven games. The Cubs have lost seven consecutive games, matching their longest skid since Sept. 21-28, 2021.

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves won their 12th straight game, beating the Washington Nationals 9-5 despite losing All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies to a broken left foot. Swanson hit one of Atlanta’s season-high five homers and drove in four runs. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall launched back-to-back homers for the defending World Series champions, whose winning streak is the longest in the majors this season. The stretch is Atlanta’s best since it won 14 consecutive games in 2013.

Brad Miller grounded an RBI single through a drawn-in infield for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers beat AL West-leading Houston 5-3 for their third consecutive victory. That was part of a three-run eighth for Texas. Corey Seager had two hits to snap a 3-for-35 slump before his RBI groundout in the eighth sent home the final run for the Rangers. Houston designated hitter Yordan Álvarez went 2 for 4 to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. It was the 10th multihit game for Álvarez since May 29.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Dylan Carlson added a three-run blast to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5. Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo homered for Pittsburgh, which dropped its season-high seventh in a row. St. Louis has won six of seven against its NL Central rival this season.

Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-1. Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning. Manoah has won three straight starts and four consecutive decisions.

Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5. Abreu sent a soaring shot over the left-center fence in the first to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He hit a line drive in the ninth over a row of hedges beyond the wall in center to give Chicago a four-run cushion. White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn made his season debut, coming back from surgery on his right knee, and gave up three runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

WNBA:

State Department officials have met with representatives of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s months-long detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended. The administration has previously said its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Moscow after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative.

MLB:

Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist.

A person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press that MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees’ series opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. The fine he received was cut in half to $5,000.

Elsewhere in baseball:

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session. Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Strasburg has made eight starts since 2020. He was the MVP of the 2019 World Series and signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season.

Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced that Rodriguez will not rejoin the team due to personal matters. The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a $77 million, five-year contract last November, banking on him to boost a turnaround. He and the team have struggled this season. Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts.

Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White was put on the injured list with a right wrist fracture, and the team recalled Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock. White was injured in a collision with left fielder Charlie Culberson in the 11th inning of the Rangers’ win Sunday at the Chicago White Sox.

Orioles CEO John Angelos says the team will remain in Baltimore — and that he and his parents have never contemplated otherwise. Angelos’ comments were released by the team days after he was sued by his brother Lou Angelos. Lou Angelos claimed in last week’s lawsuit that John Angelos has seized control of the Orioles at his expense, and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes.

NFL:

A person with direct knowledge of Jordan Poyer’s decision tells The Associated Press the Bills’ starting safety will report for mandatory practices this week after sitting out all of Buffalo’s voluntary spring sessions because of a contract issue. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because Poyer’s decision is private.

The Bills are scheduled to hold three mandatory practices from Tuesday through Thursday. By switching agents in hiring Drew Rosenhaus in April, Poyer informed the Bills he is seeking to extend his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.

In other NFL news:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has signed his restricted free agent tender. Lazard hadn’t signed the tender as of last week, when he was the only Packer not to report for the team’s mandatory minicamp. Lazard will make $3.986 million this year and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming season. The 26-year-old Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

NHL:

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million

The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenseman they got in March at the trade deadline from Seattle. General manager David Poile said they’re excited to keep Lauzon. The defenseman had career highs in hits and blocked shots this season. Lauzon says he wanted to stay in Nashville, looking for some stability after starting his career with Boston. Lauzon ranked seventh among all NHL defensemen with 224 hits this past season.

