Tanglewood drops vaccination proof, masking requirements ahead of 2022 summer season

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says masks would only be recommended for indoor use in spaces like Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning.

As of early June, the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts reports COVID-19 rates above state averages in Berkshire County. An average daily case rate of almost 72 is far above the state average of 42, and the almost 9.5% positive test rate is above the state average of around 8.5%.

Tanglewood’s first full summer schedule since 2019 starts on June 17th with a Ringo Starr concert and runs through September 4th. The pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season, and 2021 was pared-down to six weeks with limited attendance and public health measures in place.