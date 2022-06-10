© 2022
Tanglewood drops vaccination proof, masking requirements ahead of 2022 summer season

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 10, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
A sign for the Upper West Lot sits in front of an empty field
Josh Landes
/
WAMC News

Tanglewood says visitors to the famed Berkshire County concert grounds won’t be required to show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test result, or wear masks this summer.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says masks would only be recommended for indoor use in spaces like Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning.

As of early June, the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts reports COVID-19 rates above state averages in Berkshire County. An average daily case rate of almost 72 is far above the state average of 42, and the almost 9.5% positive test rate is above the state average of around 8.5%.

Tanglewood’s first full summer schedule since 2019 starts on June 17th with a Ringo Starr concert and runs through September 4th. The pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season, and 2021 was pared-down to six weeks with limited attendance and public health measures in place.

