SportsReport: Colorado rallies to beat Edmonton Oilers, completing four-game sweep in Western Conference final

NHL PLAYOFFS:

Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night, completing a four-game sweep in the Western Conference final and sending the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Colorado will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference final between the New York Rangers and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Cale Makar, Devon Toews Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz stopped 30 of 35 shots. Zach Hyman scored twice for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl had four assists and goalie Mike Smith finished with 36 saves.

The Boston Bruins have fired coach Bruce Cassidy several weeks after losing in the first round of the playoffs.

General manager Don Sweeney says the search for a replacement will begin immediately. Boston made the playoffs in each of Cassidy’s six seasons behind the bench. He coached the Bruins within one victory of the Stanley Cup in 2019. Cassidy immediately becomes a top candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Chicago, Winnipeg, Vegas and Detroit and any others that may now come open.

In other NHL news:

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL’s most gentlemanly player. Connor tied for the second-fewest number of minor penalties during the regular season. He was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time. Last year’s winner, Jaccob Slavin of Carolina, was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writer Association.

MLB:

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought.

Trout snapped his skid in Los Angeles’ first home game following a six-game trip to the East Coast. His previous worst slide was 0 for 21 in May of 2018. The three-time MVP previously had a hit May 28 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 3 for 4 with a home run. During road series last week against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, he was 0 for 21 in 24 trips to the plate, dropping his average to .274.

His struggles contributed to the Angels’ 11-game losing streak entering Monday. The club record in a season is a 12-game losing streak in 1988.

In other Monday MLB action:

Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a two-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ross Stripling (2-1) earned the win as he allowed just one hit over five innings, matching his season high. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. Stripling pitched more than four innings for just the second time this season. Stripling, who made his sixth start, has been used out of the bullpen eight times. Bichette’s home run was the first Toronto hit of the night after the game was delayed 2:05 because of weather. Daniel Lynch (2-5) took the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning to complete his first cycle, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets to an 11-5 win against the San Diego Padres. Escobar tripled over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara with two outs in the ninth. He pulled into third base and pumped his fist as teammates cheered in the dugout nearby. Escobar hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth. It was his fifth.

Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 7-4 win over the Houston Astros, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston’s Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle’s bench emptied to confront the Astros near home plate. Rodriguez pulled Neris away from the scrum, while Servais and Houston manager Dusty Baker were at the center of the pushing and shoving.

Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 in a rain-shortened game. After a total of 46 minutes in delays, the game was called.

The Cleveland Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season on Monday as their series opener against the Texas Rangers was called 20 minutes before the first scheduled pitch. The teams were rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 3:10

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal. The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner.

In other MLB news:

Outfielder Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros finalized a $115 million, six-year contract covering 2023-28. Álvarez hit .277 last year and set career highs with 33 homers and 104 RBIs. He s hitting .295 with 16 homers and 34 RBIs this year, all team highs.

The Minnesota Twins have placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin. Ober became the fifth sidelined pitcher for the Twins among the eight who have started three or more games for them this season.

NCAA:

Seven of the eight matchups for the NCAA baseball super regionals are set after No. 3 national seed Oregon State, No. 8 East Carolina and seven other teams won regionals.

The best-of-three super regionals begin Friday and Saturday and will determine the field for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning June 17.

The matchups: Notre Dame at No. 1 Tennessee, Auburn at No. 3 Oregon State, Oklahoma at No. 4 Virginia Tech, Louisville at No. 5 Texas A&M, Texas at No. 8 East Carolina, Mississippi at Southern Mississippi, and Arkansas at North Carolina. Connecticut plays either Texas State or Stanford.

NFL:

A 24th woman has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL.

The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women. Buzbee says in a statement that the women “continue to stand firm for what is right.” Watson’s lead attorney Rusty Hardin did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. Hardin has repeatedly said Watson has done nothing wrong.

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments and the latest lawsuit makes similar allegations. Watson could be suspended if the league determines he violated its personal conduct policy.

In other NFL developments:

All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024. The Super Bowl champion Rams didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Donald was already under contract for $55 million over the next three seasons.

The Denver Broncos could have a new owner as soon as this month in what’s expected to be the most expensive deal in sports history at around $4.5 billion. A second round of bids for the franchise was due Monday from prospective buyers. The Pat Bowlen Trust will have to accept the winning bid, and NFL owners will need to approve the sale, likely in July, of the team that’s been in the Bowlen family for nearly four decades.

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles. Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. Crennel reached the playoffs 17 times in his career, winning 13 division titles, six conference crowns and winning two Super Bowls with the Giants and three with the Patriots.

GOLF:

Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday.

The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But it appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also says while he’s aware of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson says he’ll still play the majors.

U.S. OPEN QUALITIFYING:

Fran Quinn is the oldest player to make it through 36-hole qualifying for this year’s U.S. Open. Quinn is 57 and played the qualifier in Purchase, New York, with 23-year-old son Owen. Only the father made it through.

It was one of nine sites in the U.S. and Canada. Up for grabs were 49 spots to get into The Country Club in two weeks outside Boston. Among those who made it were PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley and college stars Chris Gotterup of Oklahoma and Sam Bennett of Texas A&M. Weather prevented some qualifiers from finishing until Tuesday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Tim Tebow is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.

Tebow led Florida to two national championships and won a Heisman Trophy and has been outspoken in his Christian beliefs. Some of the other former players on the ballot for the first time are quarterback Alex Smith of Utah, wide receiver Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, running back Ki-Jana Carter of Penn State, linebacker Luke Kuechly of Boston College and defensive lineman Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma.

ALL STAR SOFTBALL:

Retired pitcher CC Sabathia and outfielder Andre Ethier will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 along with Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley.

Actors Rob Lowe, Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Simu Liu and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also were announced for the game along with singers Lele Pons and JoJo Siwa, rapper Quavo, snowboarder Chloe Kim and wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, known as “The Miz”. The softball game follows the Futures Game of top prospects and precedes a concert by Rebbeca Marie Gomez, known as Becky G.

BILLIE JEAN CUP:

The International Tennis Federation has selected Glasgow, Scotland to host the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on indoor hard courts in November.

It will be the fourth time the largest annual women’s international team competition has been staged in Britain.

The Queen’s Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and Billie Jean King was part of the winning U.S. team. The competition was also staged at Eastbourne in 1977 and Nottingham in 1991.

